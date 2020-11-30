General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Police Commander orders closure of drinking spots

Koforidua-Effiduase District Police Commander DSP Samuel Young Acolatse

The Koforidua-Effiduase District Police Commander DSP Samuel Young Acolatse has called on operators of drinking spots near Polling stations in New Juaben North Constituency of the Eastern Region to temporarily close down their businesses on December 7.



The Police Commander is worried that many polling stations in the constituency are surrounded by drinking spots contrary to the electoral laws of the country which prohibits the sale of liquor less than 500 metres away from polling stations on election day between 7:00am to 5:00pm.



“According to the law you should not sell alcoholic drinks which is within 500 meters from the polling station but if you look at all the polling stations, most of them have drinking spots near them so the best thing is to close down all drinking spots. Because you cannot open the drinking spots and say you will only sell soft drinks definitely you will be tempted to sell alcoholic drinks to your customer. So we are appealing to them to close all drinking spots which are located within the 500 meters to the polling centers,” he said.



He said any drinking spot operator who fails to comply will be Prosecuted.



“When we see you selling alcoholic drinks to any person it goes contrary to the law so we will arrest you and prosecute you.”



The Police Commander said this Sunday at a peace campaign forum organized by Voice of Zongo Communities (VZC) an NGO to amplify the message of Peace to zongo youth.



DSP Samuel Young reassured that security services will discharge its duties professionally to help maintain peace.



Chairman of Voice of Zongo Communities (VZC) Mannan Jawal Waru said as part of effort to sustain peace in Zongo Communities, many economic empowerment programs will be rolled out to provide vocational skills to youth to ensure they are self employed.



He said this will discourage the youth from being enticed to foment trouble.



The program was attended by Council of Muslim chiefs, Regional Chief Imam -Alhaji Yusif Amudani , representatives of the National Commission for Civic Education ,NCCE, the Peace Council and political parties.



Ghana will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7 to elect a president and 275 legislators.



In all, 12 candidates including an independent candidate have been approved by the EC to contest in the presidential election.



The presidential contest is mainly between the incumbent President of the New Patriotic Party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



This is the third time the two political opponents will be contesting in the presidential election.



Mahama won in 2012, while Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls.



Security personnel,officials of the Electoral Commission and the media will however participate in special voting on Tuesday December 1,2020.

