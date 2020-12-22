Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Election 2020: Peace Council has lost its relevance – NDC's Jamal Konneh

Eastern Regional director of elections, Jamal Konneh

The Eastern Regional director of elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jamal Konneh has said the National Peace Council has lost its relevance in Ghana.



He stated that the Council has not been able to compel the state to act in ways that will protect the peace of this country.



In a statement, he said “The Ghana Peace Council has lost its salt as an institution to settle disputes and restore peace in the country.



“Once a revered entity in the country whose views were respected and admired has in resent time lost its image and neutrality because of the current leadership.



“The partisan individuals who lead the institution now have rendered the institution ‘obsolete’. Well meaning Ghanaians do not respect the views and proposals from these men in blue, red and white clothing. The whole idea of the establishment of the Peace Council is to get men of wisdom and understanding to serve the interests of the state in times of political, tribal and religious misunderstanding, to foster peace and ensure that all issues relating to peace are brought to the table for amicable settlement."



“However, the attitude of the current leadership of the Peace Council has largely rendered their views to be seen as political when it comes to disputes resolution. In Mathew 5:13 the Bible says that “you are the salt of the earth: but if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled by men.”



“Per this biblical statement, I say without fear or favour that the Peace Council as it stands now has become Political and it’s no longer serving the purpose for which it was established. It’s rather unfortunate that, their actions have aroused these feelings in the minds of majority of Ghanaians."



“Inasmuch as we respect our men of God, their actions must not be seen to be favouring a particular party especially when they are playing the role of a referee so as not to undermine the peace we are enjoying as citizens."



“Ghana has always been peaceful not because God loves us more than those countries at war but because we have always feared God and speak to truth with courage. Truth is one and must be spoken by men of courage. The good image of the institution can only be restored if the leadership is changed. Ghana is the only country we have and needs to be protected with our blood.”





