Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Election 2020: PNC eyes four parliamentary seats

The People’s National Convention - PNC

The People’s National Convention (PNC) is targeting four seats in the December's Parliamentary election.



The party is eyeing Sisala East, Nadowli Kaleo, Talensi, and Builsa South.



The party is fielding its immediate past National Chairman Bernard Mornah to contest the Nadowli Kaleo seat



Mr Mornah who recently lost his chairmanship of the party polled 5,393 votes clawing an 18% share of the votes in the 2016 elections.



The People’s National Convention (PNC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Sissala-East Constituency, Mr Kingsley Kanton, has already hit the ground campaigning with the theme ‘knowing me knowing you’.



One time Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency and Presidential Staffer at the Office of President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Alhassan Azong is gunning to unseat the incumbent Dr. Clement Abas Apak.



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the PNC Kabah Abrahams Hirohito, the party has already mapped out its route to parliament with these four seats.



He told reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, “In Talensi, our man won by just a small fraction even though the NDC at that time spent so much.”



He assessed, “In Sisala East, Lawyer Kingsley lost by just a minute fraction the last time and we are working assiduously. Bernard Mornah has worked hard as a young energetic man and we are making it.”



Mr Kabah described as flawed, assertions that its presidential candidate is not marketed enough to attract votes.



The PNC is fielding a relatively unknown candidate David Apasera who took over from its 2016 presidential candidate Dr Edward Mahama who opted out of the party’s presidential primaries.



The party’s Ashanti Regional chairman Kabah Abrahams Hirohito insists the PNC is out to sell a party with workable policies and not a flag bearer.



“The candidate is one person but he represents a whole political party. We should rather be looking at the political party and what are its policies and things they want to implement rather than the candidate,” he asserted.



Mr Kabah Hirohito was confident Ghanaians will buy into its continuity manifesto which the party will be launching next week.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.