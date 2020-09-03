Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Election 2020: ‘Our eyes are red’ to uproot Ato Forson – Minister declares

Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has tasked all the campaign team members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to educate electorates about government policies to convince them to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party’s parliamentary candidates.



Speaking to the media shortly after the inauguration of 36-member campaign team members at Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam (AEE) constituency, Duncan said due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will not be any rallies but rather embark on church-to-church, house-to-house, mosques among others places to canvass for votes.



“Our ‘eyes are red’ to retain power and defeat the incumbent MP Cassiel Ato Forson… so there is the need to work extremely harder to give four more years to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and our parliamentary candidates to do more to transform the nation” Duncan appealed.



Duncan said Ghanaians have seen how serious NPP government is as compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is the largest opposition party who is not even serious in opposition.



The NPP’S Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency, Dr Rashid Kwesi Eufaula said AEE said members of the NPP are going to commit themselves to the processes to the parliament house.



He said he is supper ready to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area in the ticket of NDC, Ato Forson due to his contribution to the development of the area.



Dr Etuaful who is a member of the campaign team charged his colleagues to eschew politics of insults and conduct a clean campaign.



On his part, the Constituency chairman of NPP, Robert Crentsil acknowledged the hard work by the campaign team members of Ajumako-Eyan-Essiam constituency to retire Ato Forson in the upcoming general elections.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.