Election 2020: Only history can help you to vote wisely – Lecturer

Dr Lord Mensah is a Senior Lecturer at the Finance Department of UGBS

Senior Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Business School, Dr Lord Mensah, has advised electorates against being swayed by huge promises from politicians.



He has urged voters to measure the promises made to them by politicians as they go to the polls on Monday 7 December 2020 to elect a president and Members of Parliament (MPs) to steer affairs of the country for a four-year mandate.



“We have history, parties have promised in the past and we always measure them based on what they deliver.



“If you look at it and you realize that the variation between what was promised and what is delivered is huge, then you should know that someone is being untruthful”, the Economist spoke on Joy News monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Whatever has been promised, should give you a guide as to the proportion that can be delivered on the ground”, Dr Lord Mensah told host, George Wiafe on PM Express.



According to Dr Lord Mensah, the two major political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not have a clear cut answer when it comes to the question of funding manifesto promises.



“That should guide you as a voter,” he pointed out



“If the government tells you, you are enjoying free electricity and water now, you shouldn’t be so happy”, Dr Lord Mensah added.

