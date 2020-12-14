General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: No serious person in NDC believes that Mahama won – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Ghana’s leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, has maintained that the 2020 general elections which took place on Monday, December 7, 2020, was rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The party having declared their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama as the “president-elect,” say that they will go to the apex court to contest the election results.



But, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, has advised Ghanaians to ignore the lies heralded by the NDC that the presidential and parliamentary elections were both rigged.



Gabby in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, questioned whether the NDC truly believed that their flagbearer emerged winner of last Monday's elections adding that they should cross-check and concede defeat as figures don’t lie.



“So, does any serious person in NDC actually believe that their presidential candidate did not lose the 2020 election? I doubt that. Or, are they all, including the ambitious, helping JM 2 build a “stronger” case for flagbearer for the 4th time in 2024? I hope they know the score!” said Mr Otchere-Darko in a Twitter post on December 13, 2020.



Mr. Mahama ahead of the Electoral Commissions declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect termed the provisional results as “fraudulent”.



During an address to the media, Mr. Mahama intimated: “I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised results of a flawed election...We will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice.”



See his post below:





So, does any serious person in NDC actually believe that their presidential candidate did not lose the 2020 election? I doubt that. Or, are they all, including the ambitious, helping JM 2 build a “stronger” case for flagbearer for the 4th time in 2024? I hope they know the score! — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 13, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.