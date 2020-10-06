General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: NPP will humiliate Mahama again - John Boadu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has predicted a massive win for the ruling party with just 63 days to Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to him, the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will emerge winner by amassing 55 percent of the total votes come December 7, 2020.



Addressing the media during his visit to Hohoe in the Volta Region, he indicated that Ghanaians are content with the massive development undertaken by the Akufo-Addo led government and for that matter, electorates are urger to once again give the NPP flagbearer four more years to do more.



According to the report filed by the Chronicle newspaper, Mr. Boadu intimated that the Volta Region which happens to be the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress can boast of massive development under the NPP government.



He, therefore, called on the support of the region in the December elections; assuring them of more developmental projects in their next administration.



Mr. Boadu condemned the activities of the Western Togoland Successionist Group and assured the people that the government is working around the clock to clamp down on the activities of persons behind the recent chaos in the Volta Region.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.