Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Election 2020: NPP targets 1m votes, 30 seats in Eastern Region

NPP Regional executives at the party's forum in the Atiwa West District

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has targeted about one (1) Million votes, thirty (30) seats in the Eastern Region during the 2020 General Election.



According to the Regional Youth Organizer, Jerry Osei-Opoku, the Akufo Addo Government performance should not be compared to that of the NDC the reason being that NPP has performed better.



Addressing the media at Abomosu in the Atiwa West District during the party’s forum dubbed ‘’The youth must know series’’ today, Jerry Osei-Poku stated; "I pledge that we will continue to labour diligently until we secure 1 million votes for President Akufo Addo and at least 30 parliamentary seats of the NPP in the Eastern Region are declared winners in the imminent Presidential and Parliamentary elections.’’



According to him voting the NDC into office will be the biggest mistake Ghanaians would ever make saying ‘’let us not let our guard down and allow ourselves to be deceived by the lofty and whimsical promises of the incompetent and unreliable NDC party. Let us remember that when Mahama was President, he turned a blind eye to the plights of Ghanaians and gave no listening ears to the wailing of teachers and students, even though he knew that he will campaign for our votes once more’’



He continued that "at a time JDM was asking for another term in office, he told Ghanaians who were suffering from Dumsor-Dumsor, Job losses, and other economic hardships that ‘’I have a dead goat syndrome."



"In that same period, he cancelled trainee allowances and he said with arrogance and pride that I will never restore trainee allowance even if it will cause me the 2016 elections."



"Fellow youth, let us rise to the occasion by campaigning vigorously and voting for President Akufo Addo in order to protect the progress we have witnessed in all sectors of the economy within the first term of the NPP government. ‘’



To back his claims, he told journalists "the NPP government less than 4yrs has built 2,729 classrooms that can accommodate an extra 109,160 pupils whereas Mr Mahama in 4 years built 840 classrooms that accommodated just 33,600 pupils at the second cycle level."



Jerry Osei-Poku revealed the government of President Akuffo Addo has commenced the construction of 7 brand new Senior High Schools that meet global standards in his first term.



The schools have Administration blocks, Classroom blocks, Dormitory Blocks, Dining Halls, Assembly Halls, Laboratories, Libraries, Creative Arts/Science Blocks, Staff Accommodation, Recreational Facilities, Roads and External works, and service and Maintenance Shed among others.



Abomosu being beneficiary he said, this magnificent, state of the art buildings you have seen here in Abomosu in the Atiwa West District in the Eastern Region is one of the 7 ultra-modern New SHSs being built by the competent government of President Akufo Addo.



He continued that, the government is also constructing 21 sophisticated Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centers of Excellence across the country. One of the Ultra Modern TVET centers is situated in Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.