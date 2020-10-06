General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Election 2020: NPP supporters 'take over' EC headquarters as Akufo-Addo files nomination

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party have amassed at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo files his nomination of the December 7 polls.



The hundreds of supporters arrived some minutes before the president arrived with his running mate and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr. Akufo-Addo and his entourage arrived being escorted by security personnel.



The crowd which had gathered at the entrace of the Commission, were clad in party colours, playing loud campaign music and chanting the party’s ‘FourMoreforNana’ mantra.



The Electoral Commission in September this year, set a five-day period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Independent candidates to file their nominations forms from October 5 to 9, 2020



The Commission declared an amount of GH¢100,000 set aside as filing fee for Presidential candidates and GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary candidates to be paid through a bankers draft.









