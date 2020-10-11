Politics of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: NPP’s elephant symbol is 'almost lost' - Dan Botwe

Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe

Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe, says the 4more4nana mantra has resonated so well with Ghanaians in this year's election that the elephant symbol of the NPP is almost lost.



"The election now is like a movement (borrowing the words of Chairman Wontumi) . . . now the symbol of the NPP is almost lost because the slogan is all over; 4more4nana. Ghanaians just want Nana Addo to continue with his good works," he indicated.



Dan Botwe who was contributing to a panel discussion on Friday's edition of Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo strong' said looking around there is genuine support and desire for President Akufo-Addo to continue ruling this country.



"What I have noticed is that a lot of people are going to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo not necessarily because he is NPP but because of the change his leadership has brought," he added.



