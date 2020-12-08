Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Election 2020: NPP projects polls for Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims that the provisional results coming in from some polling stations in favour of their candidate and incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the National Communication Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, the results are from the pinks sheets that the party agents at the various collation centres sent to the party’s collation centre.



He said the election management system in the party’s collation centre is “accurate, timely and speedy” adding that the party had challenged the accuracy of the results because they needed “documents to back the results” they give to the media.



Joe Anokye explained at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the system at the party’s collation centre is an enhancement of what the party had in 2016.



“Every pink sheet that is brought to our constituency collation centres; when they are cue in into the application, they are also scanned so that when we tell you the numbers, we also show you the pink sheet,” he said.



At least 28 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators have lost their parliamentary seats in Monday’s elections.



21 of them are either ministers, ministers of state, or deputy ministers. It is aside from the 41 who lost the NPP primaries early this year and thus did not contest in the polls.



Meanwhile, four NPP MPs are retiring, including Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei of Tafo Pankrono, Kwabena Appiah Pinkrah of Akrofuom, Dr. Ziblim Iddi of Gushegu, and Shirley Ayorkor Botchway of Anyaa Sowutuom.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has, therefore, announced it will declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5 pm today.



The declaration will be done at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



GhanaWeb cannot independently verify these claims from the NPP.





