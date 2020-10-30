Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: NPP is losing, they have one foot out already – Ras Mubarak

MP for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

NDC’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak is very optimistic about his party winning back the presidency.



According to him, their comeback is to restore Ghana from its ailing state under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He claims the NPP has been awful with their governance, hence, the time for them to be kicked out for John Dramani Mahama to take over affairs.



Ras Mubarak stated on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie' that Ghanaians are tired of the NPP-led government and are ready to show them the exit come December 7.



“They [NPP] already have one foot out from government. It’s the fact they are losing the election,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

