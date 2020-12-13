Politics of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: NPP China branch congratulates Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party China Branch has send its congratulatory message to President-elect, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo and his Vice-President Dr Bawumia for winning the December 7th Presidential election.



According to the Branch Chairman Mr Ben Owusu-Achiaw, the general elections have been won based on Nana Addo’s hard work, track record and commitment to transforming Ghana beyond dependency and aid.



In a statement, the Branch said ” The resounding victory by the NPP under the candidature of President Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia in a one-touch manner is an indication of the satisfaction of President Nana Addo’s excellent social and economic policies”



Below is the full release;



The New Patriotic Party China Branch under the leadership of its Branch Chairman, Mr Ben Owusu-Achiaw sends its congratulatory and felicitation message to the President-elect, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo and Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Bawumia. This year’s general elections have been won based on your hard work, track record and commitment to transforming Ghana beyond dependency and aid.



The resounding victory by the NPP under the candidature of President Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia in a one-touch manner is an indication of the satisfaction of President Nana Addo’s excellent social and economic policies.



It is against this background of our (NPP) electoral victory that I offer Your Excellency, President Nana Akufo Addo, Dr Bawumia and all our parliamentary candidates of our party this congratulatory message.



I will seize this opportunity and stand on behalf of the members and executives of NPP China Branch to wish Your Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia a prosperous leadership and good governance. We are confident in your leadership. Ghanaians have reposed the trust in your excellent reign. You will deliver again for another development in freedom for Ghanaians.



We will continue to join the entire NPP fraternity and Ghanaians to work harder to safeguard the gains we have achieved. It is over fervent prayer that Ghana continues to prosper and be transformed in all facets of our national life. We thank all voters who voted for NPP, Ghanaians and our party national leadership for this victory.



God bless you, Your Excellency, President Nana Akufo Addo



God bless our homeland Ghana



God bless NPP and Ghana’s democracy



Hurrah NPP!

