Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: NDC winning 145 seats in Parliament – John Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the NDC’s internal poll suggests the party will secure majority in Parliament in the December 7 election with 145 seats.



He said the party is also confident of winning the Presidential race.



“Everything shows that we will win. As for the Parliamentary, we have won already because our own final official opinion poll puts as at between 143 and 145 seats and that is the majority in Parliament. So what we are struggling for now is the Presidency and I know Inshallah! Inshallah! We shall win the presidency Inshallah! by the grace of God,” the Presidential Candidate of the NDC John Dramani Mahama revealed that Saturday at Nyanshagu in Tamale North Constituency while addressing supporters of the party as part of his campaign tour of the Northern Region.



Mr Mahama said for the party’s victory to actualize, supporters of the party must be extra vigilant during the election day.



“All of us will be party agents on that day, and all of us are going to be vigilant. Everybody own your Polling station. We have nine-member Executive in every polling station, there will be two-party agents at every polling station but the rest of you must go from house to house and pull all the NDC people to come and vote and then when it is time to count all of you must come back to the polling station and witness the count and when they are counting you count with them. Open your eyes and count 1,2 until they finish the counting. When they finish the counting all of you record the results and then WhatsApp it to your friends, let the results go out because the only way that we can lose this election is if we are not vigilant,” he said.



Ghana will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7 to elect a president and 275 legislators.



In all, 12 candidates including an independent candidate have been approved by the EC to contest in the presidential election.



The presidential contest is mainly between the incumbent President of the New Patriotic Party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



This is the third time the two political opponents will be contesting in the presidential election.



Mahama won in 2012, while Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls.

