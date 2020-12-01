General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: NDC updates manifesto with free tertiary education

Cover of the NDC's 2020 manifesto

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it has incorporated free tertiary education for students admitted in the 2020/2021 academic year into its 2020 manifesto.



In a press statement issued on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said the proposal to update the manifesto was made by NDC’s Education Policy Group.



Also, continuing students will pay half of their school fees under the updated manifesto promise.



According to the statement, the next NDC government will absorb “the full school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.”



“This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People's Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the ‘Kyemupe’ policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country,” the statement added.



The flagbearer of the NDC in the upcoming elections on December 7, John Dramani Mahama, is expected to throw more light on the updates the party has made to its 2020 manifesto, the statement indicated.



With days to the presidential and parliamentary elections, the NDC seems to be trying to outdo the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s free Senior High School policy which gained grounds in the 2016 electioneering campaign.



Many analysts believe the free SHS promise pushed the NPP to victory in the last election.



The NDC had already promised to make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) free in its 2020 manifesto.



Read the full press statement issued by the NDC below.





NEXT NDC GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE “FA NINYINAA” POLICY FOR GHANAIAN STUDENTS WHO WILL BE ADMITTED TO TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS NEXT YEAR.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.



This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People's Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.



The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.



DATED THIS 1ST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020



Sgd.



Cde Samuel Ofosu Ampofo



National Chairman

