Election 2020: NDC to deploy lawyers in all 275 constituency collation centres

The National Democratic Congress has disclosed that they will deploy lawyers to man this year's election at every constituency.



According to them, they have begun training for these lawyers in all 275 constituencies scattered across the country.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Deputy Director of Elections for the NDC, Mr Daniel Amartey Mensah explained that they know they are winning the 2020 general elections so they will not sit aloof for the elections to be rigged by the ruling government.



"They will be going to all the 275 collation centres in the country, we are going to have 16 regional collation centres. . . they are going to be part of our collation team that will be going to the collation centres . . . " he said.



He explained that the electoral processes is all about law so there is a need to equip their lawyers to be able to match any issue that may arise during the elections.



