Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: NDC supporters protest in Takoradi

The NDC supporters took over the streets to register their displeasure over the election results

Some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Regional capital, Sekondi-Takoradi, marched through the principal streets of the region to register their displeasure over what they described as a stolen verdict of the just-ended December 7 elections.



Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chairperson declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect on 9 December but has since changed the figures so many times that doubts remain.



According to the supporters, they believe former President John Dramani Mahama should have been the legitimate winner of the polls. They re-emphasised the former president’s position that the result is fictitious.



The protesters on Saturday were clad in red and black clothes and armbands. They carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘Nana Addo is a tyrant’, ‘Lazy corrupt Jean Mensa’ among others.



Nana Toku, the Western Regional Chairperson of the NDC narrated his ordeal at the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency during the collation of votes. He declared that he would not rest unless the EC comes up with the right collated figures in that constituency.



“The changes in the figures since the official declaration proves that Jean Mensa is being manipulated,” he said.



He added, “Personally, I was attacked and I had to leave the scene at the collation centre. The military men pointed guns at me to instruct my people to sign the declaration forms.”



Nana Toku further hinted that there will be a protest in Tarkwa-Nsuaem which is scheduled for December 22.



The demonstration started from Effiakuma Number-9 through the Takoradi Market Circle and ended at the party office.







Various branches of the NDC nationwide have engaged in demonstrations in protest of the Electoral Commission’s handling of the electoral process that saw Nana Akufo-Addo declared President-elect.



Protests have taken place in Accra, Zabzugu, Techiman South, Tamale, Kumasi, Ketu South, among others.

