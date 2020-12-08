General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: NDC retains Ayawaso East Parliamentary seat

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East Constituency, Naser Mahama Toure

The Mr Naser Mahama Toure, incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East Constituency has retained the seat at the end of the December 7 Parliamentary Election.



Mr. Samuel Anim Ofori, the Ayawaso East Constituency Returning Officer said Mr Toure had 23,583 of the valid ballots cast as against Mr Peter Antwi Mireku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate who had 14,966 of the valid votes.



The total number of voters in the constituency was 47,646 from all the 112 polling stations in the constituency.



The total number of votes were 38,549 with 284 rejected ballots.

