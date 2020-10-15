Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: NDC plans to fabricate audios, videos – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reveals

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into the 2020 general election will fabricate and of spread fake news amongst the general public.



Speaking on hard facts with Akosua Manu, the Minister said “Ghanaians should be aware that in the next six weeks to come the opposition NDC is going to Fabricate tapes, audios, and videos just like they did in 2018. We are just pleading with Ghanaians to be vigilant; we should focus on the good works of government and vote for Nana Addo. Just like they did with the alleged money laundering in the UK.”



On the issue of employment, he said the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government "has employed over 95,000 people in the health sector. The interest rates on loans have been reduced and this is helping a lot of traders so by all standards this is a working government.”



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah is asking Ghanaians to ignore these reports and rather channel their focus to the works of the incumbent party.



On Monday, Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that no government official has been arrested with 26 million pounds in the UK.



Additionally it is also untrue that UK authorities have intercepted a haul of cash from Ghana to the UK.



“No government official has been arrested in the UK. It is a total fabrication and we are clear in our minds that it is a fabrication by the NDC and it is part of their strategy for these last eight weeks where they will be churning out a lot of fabrication, lies and fake audio tapes. We are clear in our minds that it is the NDC for one or two reasons. The first person to articulate it publicly is the Honorable Inusah Fusieni, an NDC Member of Parliament.



“They are the ones who are championing it and articulating it on their online media platforms including Radio Gold online. And now you can also find that there is a fake audio tape that purport to be an international news broadcast on it which is being circulated since last night,” he said.



He said the strategy is similar to the one deployed by the NDC weeks before the 2008 general elections and has been part of their propaganda architecture especially in election years.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.