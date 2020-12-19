Politics of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Election 2020: NDC is unreasonably greedy - Afenyo Markin

Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has described the manner in which members of the National Democratic Congress are tackling their electoral concerns as “unreasonably greedy”.



According to him, the opposition party has stated even before the elections that they were not going to accept the results of the elections adding that the NDC are inciting their supporters to cause violence in the country.



"Your party is being unreasonably greedy in the way you are approaching matters before and after the elections. Before the elections, you made it loudly clear that you were not going to accept the results,” he told Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the NDC.



To buttress his point, he cited events as they happened at the Techiman South constituency.



“You started inciting your people to protest in violence. At Techiman South when the results were going to be declared, your parliamentary candidate physically prevented the Returning Officer from declaring the results.



“And they went on the radio that people should move to the collation centre and your people moved in there trying to create a chaotic situation,” the MP added.



The NDC has embarked on several protests after the Electoral Commission declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December polls.



This comes after Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, told supporters the NDC does not accept the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.



In Bolgatanga, Tamale, and the Greater Accra for instance, hundreds of supporters were seen on the streets burning car tyres in disapproval of the election results.



The NDC, however, maintains that they intend to continuously hold a peaceful protest until their votes count.

