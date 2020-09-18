Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: NDC has already secured 47 of 55 seats lost in 2016 – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already recaptured 47 out of the 55 parliamentary seats the party lost in the 2016 general elections, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has revealed.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day on TV3 Wednesday, September 16, the Tamale South lawmaker said the NDC has been able to work on the challenges that it encountered in the last elections which led to the party’s defeat.



“The NDC in 2016 lost 55 parliamentary seats. By my assessment and going into 2020 we already secure, subject to the elections, about 47 of those seats back but we need to work harder in order to get it,” he said.



The former Trade Minister under the Mahama administration added that “In the Northern [region] we are closing in on five seats, in the Upper West four seats, Central region about eight seats, one in the Volta Region."



“I will leave Greater Accra out of my list, I will leave out Brong Ahafo. So former President Mahama will be president January 7 and he will make a better president because he will right his own wrongs and imperfections and right the wrongs and imperfections of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



He, however, noted that three seats which are currently being contested by the NDC are also under threats ahead of the 2020 elections.



“Two or three of our own seats are also under threats so it looks very good for the NDC to constitute a parliamentary majority,” he said.

