Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Election 2020: NDC goes to court on Dec 28?

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP, Sagnerigu Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Sagnerigu Constituency in the Northern Region hinted of his party’s decision to go to court to seek redress on the December 7 elections.



Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, popularly known as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, said no one can force the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go to court until they have gathered all their evidence.



All the 106 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament in the Seventh Parliament of Ghana marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, December 22.



The march was to prevail on the EC to overturn its declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 elections.



There has been a series of protests by NDC supporters across the country against the EC’s declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana after the December 7 polls.



Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, who hinted of Tuesday’s march on Onua TV’s 100 Degrees on Monday, explained that the leadership of the party will not sit for the EC to take them for granted.



When the host, Kwame Tutu, asked what next after the series of demonstrations by his party’s supporters, yet yielding no results, the NDC MP said, “you wait and see what will happen tomorrow”.



Speaking on the issues on Onua TV‘s Maakye jointly hosted by Afia Tagor and Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom on Tuesday, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini hinted in Twi that “we are going to court on 28th December. We are going to court”.



He added: “We are walking to the EC office to register our protest and present a petition to the EC”.



The former Northern Regional Minister said, “we are gathering our evidence and we are going to court on December 28 because we will not allow such stealing in the country”.

