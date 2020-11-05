Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Election 2020: NDC declares 3-day fasting, prayers

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared a three-day national prayer and fasting in preparation towards the upcoming December polls.



Headlined with the theme, “the horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is in the hands of the lord,” the party has extended an invitation to all Ghanaians to help in their course to claim victory from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Also, the NDC intends to pray for peace, during and after the elections, as well as seek divine intervention in the recent rise in robbery attacks across the country.



In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the three-day religious activity will commence, November 5 and climaxed on Sunday, November 8 at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.



“The party deems it necessary to invite Ghanaians to join us in praying and interceding for the peace and stability of Ghana as our dear nation gears up for a crucial election. It is equally our belief that our nation requires God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run-up to this year’s elections,” the statement read in part.



It added, “…A prayer meeting will be held at the party’s National Headquarters, on Saturday, 7th November 2020 and climaxed with a church service on the morning of Sunday, 8th November 2020 at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.”



