General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: NDC chases security operative for allegedly voting twice

Some executives of the NDC

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has complained that one security personnel has engaged in multiple voting in the Klottey Korle constituency.



“There’s evidence that this guy is a security operative who voted in the special voting”, Mr Ade Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) told Class News’ Pious Kojo Backah on Monday, 7 December 2020 during the ongoing general election.



According to him, the security person, known as Ebo, a former assemblyman, “voted in the special voting and has also come to vote here, which is criminal”.



“So, we came here for us to fill an objection form”, he said.



Mr Coker also expressed dismay that the election management body for, according to him, not have complaints forms at the polling centre.



“Apparently, the EC, too, has no objection forms; this is ridiculous; the law says they should have objection forms, they have no objection forms here, so, we have asked our secretary to the constituency to write officially to complain and then send a copy to the district office and then the EC to take action on this.



“We are coming to make sure that this guy is arrested, prosecuted and the ballot here becomes null and void because it has been compromised”, Mr Coker said, stressing: “The shameful aspect of the whole thing is that the EC hasn’t got complaint forms at the polling station and that is very worrying”.



The alleged security personnel allegedly ran away after he was discovered.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.