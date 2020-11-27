General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Election 2020: NCCE receives 1m Euros grant from EU

play videoEU Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia presenting the grant to NCCE Deputy Chair

The European Union (EU) has presented an amount of 1 million Euros to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) ahead of the December polls.



The presentation which was done on Thursday, November 26, 2020 is aimed at helping the NCCE intensify public education as well as be responsible for the prevention of electoral violence on December 7.



The NCCE has been tasked by the EU to provide security for most vulnerable areas in the country, especially the Northern part of Ghana.



The Commission, according to Madam Acconcia has been equipped with the necessary tools needed to resolve disputes peacefully during and after the elections.



Speaking at the launch of the contract, EU Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia said, “The programme I have been honoured to launch today will provide 1 million Euros to the NCCE to coordinate joint efforts to sustain peace and prevent electoral violence. The programme will address various security threats in the most vulnerable Northern regions of Ghana.”



The Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education, Samuel Akuamoah, promised that the Commission will be vigilant in the vulnerable regions to prevent violent extremist groups from operating in the country.



He also assured the EU of making good use of the resources made available to them, adding that the outcome of the project will be great.



Mr. Akuamoah called on Ghanaians, Civil Society Organisations and other relevant institutions especially the security institutions to collaborate with the NCCE to work efficiently.





