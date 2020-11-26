General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Election 2020: My opponent lying about me – First Deputy Speaker cries out

Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Barely a fortnight to December 7 polls, the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu has descended heavily on his main opponent in the race, Mr. Kwasi Amofa Agyemang describing the latter as a liar.



According to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Kwasi Amofa Agyemang who was disqualified from contesting the party’s primaries lacks credibility to represent the constituents of Bekwai, therefore, the electorates must reject him as such



“He is a liar and deserves not to run. He was disqualified from contesting primaries for lying. He has not voted in the constituency before that are his words not mine”, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise revealed on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu who spoke to Papa Nyameke on “Kroyi Mu Nsem” segment denied orchestrating the qualification of Mr. Kwasi Amofa Agyemang from contesting against him in the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries.



“I have repeatedly said, I don’t fear contest and so how will I orchestrate someone’s disqualification? It is a complete lie and nd I reject it”, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu stated few days to polls to this year’s polls



On December 7, 2020, the Ghanaian electorates will elect a president and Members of Parliament (MP) to steer affairs of the country for another year term.

