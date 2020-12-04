General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Man refuses to descend from mast until Nana Addo wins

This is not the first time the said man has embarked on such an adventure

The Electoral Commission will have another reason to stick to its promise to announce election results within 24 hours as this may be the lifesaver of a gentleman who has climbed to the top of a mast awaiting the declaration of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of Monday’s elections.



Without this, the young man in his thirties popularly known as Ayoma in the Asenua community of the Kwabere east municipality has vowed not to descend from the life-threatening height.



According to reports, the man climbed up the telecommunications mast with a Flag of Ghana, a gallon of water, and some food items.



“He has found himself a place to sit on top of the mast. His bag and gallon of water are all close to him. He told people in the area he was going to climb up the mast and until President Akufo Addo is declared winner in the December polls, he will remain there,”



The Assemblymember of the Asenua Electoral Area, Kaakyire Asumadu told host of Abusua Nkomo, Kojo Marfo, the man had embarked on similar missions before but was taken down by the Fire Service.



He indicated that all his attempts to convince him to rethink his perilous decision had not yielded any results since he started communicating and gesturing signs of plea to him at 2 o’clock am.



“I have now decided to go report to the police to see how they can come deal with the matter,” he averred.



Meanwhile, several people in the Asenua community have gathered at the base of the mast scared of what might happen if the man tripped.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.