Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Mahama’s call on international community is 'foolish talk' – John Boadu

NPP General Secretary John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has described as foolish calls made by former president John Dramani Mahama on the international community about the ongoing voters register exhibition exercise.



Mr. Mahama who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 called off their campaign activities.



According to the former president, the move was necessary considering the anomalies that has characterized the EC's ongoing voters exhibition exercise which he said has the potential to plunge the country into chaos.



The former president thus called on the international community to intervene in the matter in order to avoid chaos.



But reacting to this, the General Secretary of NPP slammed the NDC flagbearer by labeling his call on the international community as a foolish talk.



“Even when it comes to things that are normal as regards the Electoral Commission's activities, Asiedu Nketia and his people are saying we should go and bring Angela Merkel and Tony Blair. These same international communities are having issues to deal with back home. Americans fight over their elections all the time. Recently, Trump said Republicans should vote double. So who are they going to bring? It is a foolish talk; don’t worry your head over it,” he said in local dialect Twi.



The comments were made on Okay FM's morning show, Wednesday, September 23, 2020.



In the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the NPP Chief scribe said the call forms part of strategies by the NDC to prep its supporters ahead of an imminent defeat that awaits them in the December polls.



He urged the NDC to familiarise itself with the electoral processes in order to avoid ranting needlessly.



The NDC at the commencement of the ongoing voters exhibition exercise announced the detection of anomalies including missing of names from the register.



The EC has however stated that the situation does not reflect the indications of the NDC and has stressed that the essence of the exhibition is to correct issues detected in the register.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.