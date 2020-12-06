Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Mahama resorting to doctored tape, lies to save his failed campaign – Akufo-Addo

File photo of Nana Akufo-Addo at a rally

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at his main contender in the upcoming elections, John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of resorting to fabrications to save his drowning 2020 electioneering campaign.



Addressing a rally at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency on Saturday, December 5, 2020, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said Mr Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been resorting to lies and unrealistic promises to win the upcoming elections on December 7.



“The NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, bereft of record, empty of vision, bankrupt of ideas whose campaign has collapsed in confusion, in deceit, in lies and outright fabrication who today, hanging his political career which is in tatters on fabricated and doctored tape…it will not happen. The Ghanaian people are not ready to go on that line,” the President said.



The opposition NDC has released a video to back an allegation that President Akufo-Addo received a $40,000 bribe from the Director of Urban Roads in order not to fire him.



Government’s information machinery has denied the allegations, explaining that the original video was recorded in 2016 when then-candidate Akufo-Addo was receiving a campaign donation.



According to the government, the tape has been doctored by the NDC to deceive Ghanaians.



Speaking at the rally, President Nana Akufo-Addo said John Mahama was clutching at straws to resuscitate his collapsed campaign and has been disseminating these fake news and videos.



“Whilst we are not surprised by the new low by the opposition candidate and his party, we remind Ghanaians that they should expect more of such falsehoods and fabrications in the days leading up to the election.



“It has become clear that candidate Mahama’s failed campaign now sees fake news and fabrications, as well as an amendment of their earlier promises as the only hope to salvage what is going to be another decisive victory for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party,” the President said.



He said he is confident that Ghanaian voters are discerning and will not be swayed by the fabrications of the NDC and John Mahama.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.