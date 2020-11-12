Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Election 2020: Mahama promises Suame, Oforikrom interchanges

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC pays homage to Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says the party will construct two modern interchanges in Kumasi to control vehicular traffic if they win the December polls.



The projects, according to the former president, will take place at Suame roundabout and Oforikrom – Anloga Junction.



Mr. Mahama disclosed this while addressing the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his six-day campaign tour of the region.



Mr. Mahama also listed the Kejetia Market, Tafo Market, Asawase Market and Atonsu Market as the market projects completed under his administration.



“When it comes to hospitals, we started with Seiwaa Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Fomena Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, all in the Ashanti Region.



“When you come to roads, [we have] Asawase Town Roads, Suame Town Roads, Tafo Town Roads, Kenyasi Roads, High School Junction to Gyenase Road, Bomso to High School Road, Kotei to Ayeduase to Campus Roads, Emena to Boadi Roads, Apromase to Ejisu, Bonwire Junction to Bonwire Road, Aprede to Prakoso, Tikor Baworo to Antoa Roads, Bekwai Town Roads," he said.

