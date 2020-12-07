Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Mahama preaches change, equality

NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, has indicated that he voted for “true women empowerment”.



He also underscored the need for a change in the country’s “fundamental ways”.



“Today, we can restore the soul of our nation”, the former President posted on social media, adding: “We can cure ourselves from the grotesque levels of corruption and insufferable inequality – and put Ghana on the path of becoming a truly advanced nation”.



Mr Mahama cast his vote in the ongoing general elections at Bole in the Savanna Region.



He arrived at about 10 am after going through the COVID-19 protocols and the electoral process smoothly.



He, however, pointed out some challenges he identified: “One of my security personnel, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name was there. But we got here today and his name is not there and, so, I don’t know if it’s a generalised problem”.



But he posted on social media later, indicating that “the issue with my security officer has been resolved and he has voted”, while thanking the presiding officer at the post for intervening.

