Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Election 2020: Mahama deserves a chance because he’s learnt his lessons - Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, disqualified presidential candidate

Disqualified 2020 presidential aspirant and founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has rated ex-President John Dramani Mahama higher over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 polls, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Appearing as a guest panel member on Kumasi-based Pure FM's morning show, the UPP founder indicated that, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the same person he knew during the 2016 campaign.



He explained that the President has repeated the ‘mistakes’ on which they campaigned against former President Mahama and voted him out of power.



He told host Kwame Adinkrah that to him, he sees a renewal of mind, dedication, commitment and vision on the side of Mahama more than Akufo-Addo.



“Akufo-Addo has changed. He is not the same person we campaigned for as a member of his then-campaign team. The things we chastised Mahama for are the same things Akufo-Addo is doing today.



"If you ask me, I think Mahama has learnt his lessons and wants to right his wrongs. If any of the two deserves a chance from Ghanaians, I think it’s Mahama.” He stated.



Akwasi Addai Odike and some four others were disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC) from contesting the 2020 presidential elections on suspicion of what the EC described as ‘fraud’, citing IT issues, similar handwriting and signatures, fake signatures, supporters from the same districts, incomplete data as the major reasons.



The EC’s Chair, Madam Jean Mensa has however assured them (rejected aspirants) of reimbursing their GH¢100,000 filing fees albeit reporting the issue to the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigations and prosecution.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.