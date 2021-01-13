Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Mahama benefitted from sympathy votes from Rawlings’ death – Gabby

John Mahama and the late JJ Rawlings

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said like 2012, John Mahama, who was the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) benefitted from some sympathy votes in the December 2020 polls from the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr Rawlings, founder of the NDC died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, less than a month to the December 7 general elections.



Although Mr Mahama did not win the election, Mr Otchere-Darko who is also President Akufo-Addo’s cousin insists he benefitted from some sympathy votes.



“Surely, like 2012, John Mahama benefited in 2020 from some sympathy votes from the passing of another former NDC leader and, this time, founder of the NDC.



Never mind the fact that Jerry Rawlings did not vote for John Mahama in 2012 and would probably not have voted for the NDC flagbearer in 2020, as well. Don’t discount sympathy votes. Shunned while alive, yet the party he created which shunned him drew support from his death. The irony of politics,” the founder of the Danquah Institute posted on Facebook.



In 2012, some political pundits believe Mr Mahama won the polls as a result of some sympathy votes he garnered following the death of President John Evans Atta Mills who he succeeded a few months to the elections.



Below is Mr Otchere-Darko’s full Facebook post:



On Wednesday, January 27, President Rawlings will be laid to his rest. He died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, less than a month to the December 7 general elections.



Analysts and commentators are all busy ascribing all manner of reasons to the election results. What I am yet to hear is what contribution sympathy vote made to the results that the NDC registered for its presidential and parliamentary candidates.



