Election 2020: Lucifer prophesies winner

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: Lucifer prophesies winner

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama,NDC flagbearer

Controversial speaker Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation master or Lucifer says the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the coming elections again.



He said this in an interview with Happy FM’s Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on Epa Hoa Daben on Happy FM when he stated: “Per my knowledge on numerical calculations, the NPP has won this year’s elections”.



He defined the President using his name and further explained that as per the President’s name, he is considered as smart, fast and intelligent and with good communication skills.



He took his time in giving a detailed explanation as to how the calculations work and after which he concluded that without any doubt the elections will go in favour of Nana Addo.



He, however, mentioned that despite what he has said, there is still some work to be done and the facts he gave were based on solely numerical calculations and had no spiritual backing to it whatsoever.



He further mentioned that according to numerology, the date set for us to vote, which happens to be Monday 7th of December, 2020 stands for peace.



"But if it had been any other day, it might have caused confusion so there is no cause for alarm.

