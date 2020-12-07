General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Lordina Mahama, four sons vote

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has cast her vote in Monday’s polls.



She voted together with four of her sons at the La Dadekotopon constituency in the Greater Accra region.



The mother and children, all clad in white, voted at about 11:15 am at the Next Page polling station at Tse-Addo.



Their husband and father, Mr John Dramani Mahama, is seeking re-election and is the main contender seeking to unseat the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Mr Mahama cast his vote at about 10 am at Bole in the Northern Region, after going through the COVID-19 protocols and the electoral process smoothly.



Speaking to the media after voting, Mr Mahama lamented some challenges with the electoral process.



According to him, some names have gone missing from the final list, thus, denying some people the right to exercise their franchise.



He said: “It is too early yet to make an assessment but there are few concerns like this polling station; there’s a certain lady here, she’s got her card, her card is from this polling but her name is not on the list.



“One of my security personnel, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name was there. But we got here today and his name is not there and, so, I don’t know if it’s a generalised problem,” he added.



He hoped that the elections go smoothly throughout the country, adding that “there should be no incidents”.



“I hope that counting and collation will follow the same pattern”.

