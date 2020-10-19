General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Election 2020: Live up to expectation – IGP to Police

IGP addressing Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has urged Police Officers and officers from other security services who will partake in election security for December 2020 to live up to the expectation of Ghanaians and the global community.



“Ladies and gentlemen we are duty bearers. Our duties are governed by law. When discharged effectively, the people we serve would definitely be happy with us. Let us live up to the expectation of the people," Mr Oppong-Boanuh said.



The IGP made this counsel when he met with Police Officers in the Ahafo region, on 14th October 2020 when he inspected the operational capability of the Ahafo Regional Police Command, and their readiness for the upcoming elections.



The Ahafo Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Ernest Kwabena Owusu briefed the IGP on the state of capability of the Police.



Simulations exercises were also undertaken to demonstrate preparedness of the officers.

