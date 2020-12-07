General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Kwesimintim residents block roads over poor roads

Residents of Whindo in the Kwesimintim constituency

Residents of Whindo in the Kwesimintim Constituency in the Western Region Monday morning blocked roads to prevent officials of the Electoral Commission from assessing polling stations as they protest over the poor nature of their roads.



An eyewitness Emmanuel Afful who reported from the constituency stated that the residents in July this year warned that they will not allow voting to go on in the constituency if their roads are not fixed.



Afful reports that the timely arrival of personnel of the military and Police managed to disperse the crowd allowing the EC officials to move into the constituency.



He adds that the residents began to run for their lives after they saw the heavily armed military and police personnel.



Ghanaians are heading to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.



Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.



The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.



The race is largely between the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former leader John Dramani Mahama of the NDC. Ten other presidential candidates are contesting in the polls.



Electoral materials have been dispatched to the various voting centres.



The Electoral Commission says it aims to declare results within 24 hours.

