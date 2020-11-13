Politics of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Konadu-Agyeman Rawlings may use JJ’s death against Mahama - Paul Adom Otchere

play videoPaul Adom-Otchere says Mrs Rawlings may use the demise of her husband against Mahama

The host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has said former first lady Nana Konadu-Agyeman Rawlings could use the demise of her husband as a tool against the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the 2020 general election.



According to him, Mrs Rawlings may use the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings to remind Ghanaians how unfair the party has been to her family.



This, Mr Adom Otchtere believes could sway votes to favour the National Democratic Party (NDP) which she represents as their flagbearer.



“We think Mrs Rawlings is going to use this weapon to remind the rest of the world, the NDC and the Ghanaian people how her husband who together founded the NDC has been ostracized from the NDC. Whether she is right or wrong, we do not know. But she is going to make that point,” Mr Adom Otchere said on Good Evening Ghana.



He further suspected that the New Patriotic Party(NDC) will explore the actions of Mrs Rawlings to their advantage.



“Our suspicion is that the NPP is not going to say much but sit behind Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and push her as far as they can so that she will use JJ's legacy to say that the NDC has not treated the founder well”.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged its commitment to ensuring that the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings is given a befitting burial.



Former President John Dramani Mahama said this after an in-camera meeting with his party’s political committee on Friday.



The party has since suspended its political activities following Mr Rawlings’ demise.



Mr Rawlings died on Thursday at about 10:10 am aged 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.