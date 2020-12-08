General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 2020: Kofi Adams wins Buem race

Kofi Adams, Parlaimentary Candidate-elect for Buem Constituency

Mr Kofi Adams of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the seat for Buem.



The former National Organiser of the party polled 18,528 votes in Monday’s polls.



His closest contender Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,843.



The candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Davids Kpuku Kwaku, polled 268 while Mr Darko-Boateng Adams of the People’s National Convention (PNC) polled 152 votes.



There was a total of 25,791 valid votes.



Some 314 invalid votes were recorded.





