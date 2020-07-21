Politics of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Kasoa is not safe with a 'rambo' MP – NDC Parliamentary Candidate

NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryo

NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryo says she is in “shock” with the Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson’s ‘Rambo style’ of handling issues in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



She condemned a shooting incident by the MP for the area that marred the voter registration exercise at a centre within the Awutu Senya East Constituency (Kasoa) on Monday, 20 July 2020.



Madam Hawa Koomson has admitted to firing warning shots in self-defence after she was informed of a conspiracy by the NDC to bus non-residence to register in her constituency.



"I fired the warning shots; I'm an MP, I need to protect myself"



According to her, she took a gun to the centre for personal protection in her attempt to stop the parliamentary candidate, Phyllis Naa Koryoo, from busing aliens to the area to register.



“None of my men carried guns to the centre,” she told Accra-based Adom FM, adding: “I fired the warning shots myself”.



“I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So, that is the modus operandi I engaged in his absence,” she said.



Who did she want to kill?



Phyllis Naa Koryo who was accused of busing ‘aliens’ to the constituency in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ denied the allegation.



“I don’t know of anyone busing people to registration centres to register. I was home when I heard about the shooting incident. I don’t need to bus people to Kasoa,” she said.



Adding that “She [Hawa Koomson] came to the registration station for a purpose. The police must investigate the matter. Who did she want to kill?”



Bullets fly, 3 bikes burnt, EC officials run



There was confusion at the Step To Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (Kasoa) of the Central Region during the ongoing voter registration exercise today, Monday, 20 July 2020, when heavily-muscled gun-wielding men stormed the premises to disrupt the exercise.



Officials of the Electoral Commission took to their heels when the men, numbering about 15, ransacked the place.



According to eyewitnesses, this led to a scuffle and pandemonium as live bullets were fired as warning shots into the air.



At least, three motorbikes were burnt in the mayhem.

