Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Kan-Dapaah assures violence-free election

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has promised Ghanaians a peaceful election on December 7.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Thursday, November 5, 2020, the minister lauded the security and intelligence agencies for working assiduously, stating that he’s certain the upcoming polls will be held in a free and fair manner.



“I am encouraged by the activities of the security and intelligence agencies, I am convinced that we are going to have elections that will be free and fair,” Kan-Dapaah said.



He forewarned persons who have planned on causing chaos to rethink their decision.



“I am convinced we are not going to have any violence as we have already said anybody who is thinking of engaging in violent activities should be reinformed that the security and the intelligence agencies will be ready before them and it will not matter where they are coming from, this we promise Ghana,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh at a press conference Wednesday, November 4, 2020, said a total of 6,178 flashpoints have been detected ahead of the December 7 polls.



He stated that measures are being put in place to ensure that law and order is maintained for the country to have a peaceful, free, and fair election.



Also, all officers who would be deployed on the election day would be uniquely uniformed.



“Our security personnel would be uniformed and properly identified. That is different from our normal operations where we need certain…devices or categories of officers for the purpose of arresting criminals," the IGP said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.