Election 2020: Jubilate wisely as collation is still ongoing – Police urges citizens

Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 to elect a President and 275 MPs

The Ghana Police Service has urged the electorate to exercise some restraint and sensitivity while jubilating results in the ongoing electoral process.



So far, some provisional results have started to trickle in nationwide where ballots were collated, counted, and sent to their various Constituency collation centres.



In a tweet sent out by the Ghana Police on Tuesday, November 8, 2020, said, “As the collation is ongoing, let the Jubilant jubilate sensitively: keeping in mind that others may be despondent and can act irrational when teased.”



The Electoral Commission (EC) has however called on the leadership and candidates of political parties to refrain from issuing “unverified statements" in the ongoing 2020 electoral process.



The development comes after reports alleged that a man had attempted to stuff ballot boxes with already thumb-printed ballot papers which the Commission has debunked as fake.



As the collation is ongoing, let the Jubilant jubilate sensitively: keeping in mind that others may be despondent and can act irrational when teased.#GhPoliceSecurityTips #GhanaPoliceForPeace #StayAwayFromViolence pic.twitter.com/pBqp3jBZGU — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 8, 2020

