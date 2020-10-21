Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: John Mahama satisfied with number 2 on ballot paper

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Correspondence from Western Region:



The Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has expressed his satisfaction with the balloting for the 2020 general elections.



On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor picked the number two position on the ballot paper on behalf of the party's Presidential Candidate which was conducted and officiated by the Electoral Commission EC) of Ghana.



Commenting on his position on the ballot paper on Tuesday night at Aiyinasi Health Center park in the Ellembelle Constituency where he addressed thousands of NDC faithful as part of his a five-day campaign tour of the Western Region, John Mahama, the NDC 2020 Presidential candidate said the number two position on the ballot paper was the indication of victory.



He also added that his position on the ballot paper was his second coming to govern this country for the next four years.



"Today as God be on side we went for the balloting and we picked the number two position, it shows the second coming of NDC, it is two sure, it is a victory for NDC", he said.



However, the supporters of the party who stormed the park to listen to the message of Mr. John Mahama, chanted "two sure, two sure, the second coming of JM".



Earlier at Tarkwa, Mr. John Mahama emphasized that he would pursue the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 to retrieve held up investment of aggrieved customers if elected into power come December 7, 2020.



Launching the NDC Tarkwa-Nsuaem 2020 Campaign at Tarkwa, Mr. Mahama fathomed why the Akufo-Addo-government does not appear to be interested in confiscating the properties of NAM1 but rather venting their anger on customers.



He, therefore, fumed, "What is so special about NAM 1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him? Why do you unleash the police on innocent customers while NAM 1 walks free".



Mahama who was optimistic of winning the December 7 polls, took the opportunity and assured that his next government would thoroughly investigate NAM1 and his Directors and use all legitimate means to retrieve the funds.



Customers who spoke to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent at the event lauded the former President for his assurance and called on him to retrieve their locked up funds for them immediately he came to power.



They took the opportunity to pledge to vote massively for their satisfaction.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.