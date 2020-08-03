Regional News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Election 2020: John Mahama donates 16 motorbikes, 8 laptops to NDC in Oti Region

John Dramani Mahama, NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oti Region has received campaign support from the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, as part of measures to canvass campaigns at it's respective constituencies ahead of the December election.



The support; sixteen new Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority-registered motorbikes and eight Lenovo laptops were received on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Member of Parliament (MP), Geoffrey Kini's residence in Nkwanta South.



Chairman, Gyapong Cudjo, disbursed the donated items on behalf of the Flagbearer to the leadership of the party across the respective constituencies.



Each constituency received two motorbikes and one laptop.



The Regional Chairman tasked the leadership to put the logistics to good use so as to achieve its purposes, adding that the "NDC needs overwhelming victory as well as to win the various parliamentary sits across the Constituencies, Winning 2020 election is now communal labour and he therefore urged the leadership to effectively work towards achieving a total victory."



He emphasized on the need to also make use of the laptops since technology is key in elections.



The Regional Chairman on behalf of his executives thanked John Dramani Mahama and pledged to work collectively for victory.



The donation followed similar supports given to some eighteen constituencies in the Volta region.

