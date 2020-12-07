General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: John Dumelo rates EC’s work 70%

The parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has given a 70 per cent ratings for the work of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the 2020 elections.



He told TV3’s Portia Gabor concerning the ongoing polls on Monday, December 7 that there were a few hitches with the voting process, however, the overall performance has been remarkable.



“We have had some little lapses here and there. Some materials did not arrive on time; the indelible ink was not available in some of the polling stations.



“These may look like minor lapses but they are very serious problems. All in all, I will give them 70 % so far.”

Regarding his chances of winning, he said: “I cannot say exactly how it will go, that’s the Lords decision to make but I will get 50+1.”

