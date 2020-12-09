General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Election 2020: Jean Mensa's explanation to her 'big announcement'

Jean Mensa is Electoral Commission Chair

After a long wait for the final declaration of the 2020 presidential results, the Electoral Commission finally released the outcome on Sunday evening.



At a press conference at the commission's headquarters in Accra, the Chair, Jean Mensa, who was flanked by deputies made the big announcement.



Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was announced as the president-elect, followed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



The difference in polls 6,730,413 representing 51.595% for Akufo-Addo, against the 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% for John Mahama.



These elections were however without that from the Techiman South constituency whose results were still being contested. Mrs. Mensa however explained that if the entire 128,18 votes from the constituency were added to that of the second candidate, he would still only poll 47.873% of the total votes cast whilst his opponent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will obtain 50.8%.



Read Jean Mensa's explanation of the declared results below:



"Ladies and gentlemen, currently, the election results we’ve declared exclude that of the Techiman South constituency which has a total voter population of 128,18. The said election results are not ready because they are being contested, as such, collation is not completed.



It is important to note however that the difference between the total number of votes between the first and second candidates is 515, 524 votes.



As a result, if we were to add the 128,18 full results to the result of the second candidate, it would not change the outcome of the election, hence, our declaration of the 2020 election results without Techiman South.



If we were to collate all the results from the Techiman South Constituency and added it to that of the second candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, he would obtain 47.873% of the total votes cast and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will obtain 50.8% of the total votes cast. It is on that basis that we say that the outcome of the elections will not change.



Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, on the basis of the foregoing election results and by the power vested in me as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the returning officer of the presidential election, it is my duty and honor to declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong. Let peace reign," She added.

