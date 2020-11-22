Politics of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Election 2020: It’s dangerous to think NPP has won – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has admonished campaigners of the ruling New Patriotic Party to desist from assuming the party has already won the December polls.



Leading a Street and House Campaign in Akyem Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, Mr Nkrumah warned that the opposition NDC should not be underestimated in their ability to hoodwink Ghanaians in the last two weeks of the election.



"We have worked hard, but the most important thing now is to avoid complacency and ensure all pro-NPP registered voters cast their ballots correctly on Dec 7,” he said.



Distributing handbills and educating voters on how to vote, Mr Nkrumah warned that any NPP member who assumes the election has been won already poses a danger to the cause of the party.



“We need to work hard because our future as a country depends on this election. All of us must work as though we were still in opposition. We must not stop knocking on doors, visiting shops and lorry stations until we secure a wide margin victory for Nana Addo and his MPs”.





