Politics of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: If we sleep, it will slip – NPP told

Freddie Blay, NPP Chairman

"Until we clinch a resounding victory, we can't sleep. If we sleep, it will slip.” - These were the words of Chairman Freddie Blay when he met the Greater Accra Region Executives, Constituency Executives, MMDCEs, Government appointees, volunteer groups, Regional Campaign Team, Patrons, and some leading members of the Region as part of his nationwide tour to ascertain the preparedness of the party and further urge the party on to victory come 7th December 2020.



Chairman Blay posited that Greater Accra was going to be the determining region, therefore the Greater Accra team would need to work hard to reward the President for the amazing work done across the country.



We need a resounding victory to send a strong signal to the entire country that we are not ready to go back to John Mahama’s wilderness, that we are poised for Akufo-Addo’s promised land.



Thankfully, we have tasted both situations. We came from Mahama wilderness where there was dumsor, where agricultural growth was in the negative, where industrial growth was nothing to write home about, where nursing and teacher training allowances were canceled, where the unemployment situation was so unbearable that it led to the formation of the unemployed graduates association, where the cost of electricity was more than the cost of rent, where institutional corruption was the order of the day, the likes of SADA, GEEDA, WOYOME illegal payments and so on and so forth.



Thankfully, God Almighty in his infinite wisdom decided to bless the country with the decisive, compassionate, incorruptible and God-fearing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and because of his foresight, teacher and nursing training allowances have been restored, our children and grandchildren are enjoying free Education, through planting for food and jobs, Ghana is currently exporting 19 food crops, our Cocoa farmers for the first time in history have over 28 percent increment in the producer price of cocoa.



Stable electricity, reduction in import duty, reduction in the cost of electricity, free electricity to over 1. 2 million lifeline consumers, free water to all Ghanaians, making teachers the cardinal centre of our education with the restoration of book and research allowances, the introduction of professional development allowance, the introduction of free postgraduate education for all medical doctors and so on.



Chairman Blay reminded the gathering that the Akufo-Addo government is peerless in the area of industrialisation, particularly in the development of the automobile industry in the West African sub-region. “We have major automobile giants like Sino truck, Toyota, VW, and Nissan all setting up assembly plants in the country. Beyond that, local assembly companies have equally received help from tax incentives to serve as financial assistance,” he said.



Notwithstanding these massive achievements, the National Chairman tasked the party machinery in the region not to sleep until the last ballot is counted and a resounding victory declared. He commended the Party’s leadership in the region and appealed to all executive members to bury their differences so as to prosecute the agenda with a united front.



The Regional Chairman, Mr. Devine Agorhom, assured the National Chairman that the regional machinery is poised for a resounding victory, come December 7th and that they will do all within their means to win the Greater Accra Region with a massive margin.



The National Chairman was accompanied by Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, His Excellency Dr. Charles Dwamena, Deputy Ambassador to China, and Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah Deputy National Communications Director and Government spokesperson on infrastructure.



The National Chairman is on a nationwide to all the regions and has so far visited the Oti, Volta, and Eastern regions.

