Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: If Akufo-Addo gets 1m votes, Ghanaians are not truthful - Alhaji Haruna

Alhaji Halidu Haruna, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Alhaji Halidu Haruna believes the ruling government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not get more than one million votes in the forthcoming December 7 election.



According to him, "if Nana Addo gets 1m votes then it means the people of this country are not truthful; it means they don't accept the truth. Nana Addo should not even get one person to vote for him if we are going to be truthful".



Alhaji Halidu who was speaking on Neat FM Me Man Nti programme added that "when we vote for Nana Addo we are encouraging other politicians to lie..."





