Election 2020: I will deliver resounding victory for Mahama – Alabi vows

National Campaign Manager of the John Mahama campaign team for the next elections, has promised to secure a resounding victory for NDC’s presidential candidate on December 7.



Prof Joshua Alabi said the task given to the 26-member team is not one they take lightly because a victory for the NDC in December has become an important national exercise.



“There is no doubt that together we will win. We do not take the task for granted. I am very confident of the team,” he said at the inauguration of the team by John Mahama on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



The 26-member team comprises of seven executives and 19 other members.



At the head of the team is Prof Alabi, deputised by Alex Segbefia and Peter Boamah Otokunor. Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (rtd) serves as the Director of Operations; James Agyenim Boateng is the Campaign spokesperson; Mrs Mawuena Trebarh and Ms Margaret Ansei are the two Deputy Campaign Spokespersons.



The other members are Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Sammy Gyamfi, Julius Debrah, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Haruna Iddrisu, Hudu Yahaya, George Opare Addo, Sam Pee Yalley, Valerie Sawyer, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Victor Smith, Joshua Akamba, Hannah Louisa Bissiw, Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, Samuel Sarpong and Nana Ama Brown Klutse. Prof Joshua Alabi also commended the John Dramani Mahama and the National Executive Council for selecting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate.



“With this, the team is set to move into action. The party hierarchy and the rank and file have already laid a solid foundation. Our task is to build on it through teamwork and effective coordination. And we will leave no stone unturned,” Prof Alabi stated.



He also shared an interesting personal story to justify his determination to lead the 26-member team to deliver victory for Mr Mahama and the NDC on December 7.



When I got a scholarship to the Soviet Union to study Industrial Economics in 1981, four mummy trucks with a brass band from Nungua escorted me to the Kotoka International Airport it was such a terrific event…when I arrived in the Soviet Union, each time I was confronted with an examination paper, I remembered the scenery of my escort to the airport and I remind myself that those who escorted me to the airport are expecting me to come back with my certificate.



Luckily by hard work and special Grace of God I got the certificate. Upon my return, this time, seven mummy trucks with a brass band were waiting for me at the Kotoka International Airport. When we arrived home, I gave the certificate to my father who passed it around for all present to touch to have a feel.



Today, this ceremony reminds me of my going and return from the Soviet Union and the expectation of our mission – NDC vision 2020 – and together with my very abled team, we assure you of nothing but victory 2020 and our march to the Flagstaff House.



He said following the nomination of the Prof Opoku-Agyemang as running mate, the NDC has received congratulatory messages from all across Ghana, “both from the NDC faithfuls and those who have seen through the NPP and the desire for change”



“They are expecting us to redeem them from the hardships of the NPP government led by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. We cannot and we dare not fail the good people of this country,” he reiterated.









